SiriusXM Leads US Podcast Market Again In August, Per Triton

Triton Digital has released its US Podcast Ranker for the reporting period of July 31 to September 3. The report, which adheres to the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines, shows SiriusXM Podcast Network securing the top position in the Top Sales Networks Report for August.

The network amassed 53.4 million average weekly downloads and 14 million average weekly users. Wondery followed at the second spot with 36.4 million average weekly downloads and 8.7 million users, while NPR took the third position with 31.8 million downloads and 6.4 million users.

The rankings for individual podcasts based on downloads saw NPR News Now at the top, followed by Crime Junkie by audiochuck, and Dateline NBC by NBCUniversal News Group. From the listener’s perspective, the top three podcasts were Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, and NPR’s Up First, which climbed to the third spot.

Notably, there were three newcomers in this reporting period: Over My Dead Body by Wondery made its entry in both downloads and listeners categories, Prosecuting Donald Trump by NBCUniversal News Group debuted in downloads, and H3 Podcast by The Roost Podcast Network entered the rankings for listeners.

Triton’s Podcast Metrics are verified by the IAB Tech Lab, ensuring accurate and transparent audience data. U.S.-based sales networks or publishers interested in participating in the report can reach out to Triton Digital for more information.