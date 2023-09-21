Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket Introduces ‘Costa & Jansen’ Mornings

Audacy Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT) is set to launch a new weekday morning show, Costa & Jansen, starting in February 2024. The new show will succeed the slot currently occupied by Mike Stoney, who will step down early next year.

Jim Costa, who joined the station in February 2021, has previously hosted nights, weekends, and primetime fill-ins. He also served as the studio host for various Detroit sports teams and co-hosted the sports betting podcast Cash The Ticket. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Costa. “Jansen and I are a good contrast; we play off each other well, and I’m excited for the show we will create.”

Jon Jansen, an 11-year NFL veteran and Michigan Sports Hall of Fame inductee, has been with 97.1 The Ticket since 2020. “Jim is a hard worker, is always prepared, and has a great passion for Detroit sports,” Jansen said. “He’ll be a great addition to our team in the morning.”

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “I’m thrilled that Jim Costa will be the next co-host of the 97.1 The Ticket morning show. We look forward to the talents of Jim Costa and Jon Jansen entertaining and informing the Detroit sports audience and can’t wait to see how the show evolves in 2024.”