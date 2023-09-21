Amy Poehler Is A Doctor(?) In New Audacy Podcast Series

Audacy has announced a new original scripted comedy podcast series, Say More with Dr? Sheila, featuring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Amy Poehler. The series is set to launch on September 21 and will continue releasing new episodes weekly until November 16. The show is the first installment in a three-season podcast franchise from Audacy and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, headed by executive producer Liz Cackowski.

Say More with Dr? Sheila stars Poehler as Dr? Sheila, a therapist and life coach with dubious credentials. Each episode will feature her counseling a different couple, portrayed by a lineup of acclaimed actors and comedians such as Tina Fey, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph. Over ten episodes, topics like infidelity, open relationships, and ghosting will be explored.

The franchise aims to parody and honor popular podcast genres, with the next seasons scheduled to release in 2024. They will include a female-led true-crime series and a male-hosted interview-driven show, all part of the same interconnected universe.

In a unique collaboration, Audacy has partnered with grocery brand Kroger to integrate the brand directly into the script of one of the Say More episodes. The second episode, titled “Bickering,” will feature Kroger in the dialogue during a therapy session.

“Dr? Sheila has changed my life,” said Amy Poehler. “She also owes me a considerable amount of money. But if I have learned anything from listening to ‘Say More’ it’s the fact that people are complicated.”

Cackowski said, “We are huge fans and listeners of podcasts in every genre. Love self-help podcasts, love true crime, love the celebrity interview show, all of it. And as comedians, we show our love through parody, which perhaps is something the next self-help podcast can help me work through. We’re excited to partner with Audacy to bring this series to life.”

Audacy Podcasts EVP Jenna Weiss-Berman commented, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Amy to launch the first installment in the Paper Kite Podcasts slate and realize the creative vision she has and to invite listeners into the brilliant and hilarious universe she and Liz have brought to life, beginning with Dr? Sheila in Say More.”