Chris Long Steps Into CRO Role At Gemini XIII

Gemini XIII has announced the hiring of Chris Long as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Long will oversee revenue growth in various sectors of the company, such as United Stations Radio Networks, the Gemini XIII Podcast Network, as well as Infinite Agency’s digital partnerships and creative services. He will operate out of the company’s Dallas office.

Long comes to Gemini XIII with more than two decades in the media sector. He has previously served in senior sales and leadership roles at companies like Dial Global, Pandora, and most recently, as Regional Vice President of Sales at SiriusXM Media. His extensive understanding of the national audio market and a history of successful sales strategy implementation make him a significant addition to the Gemini XIII team.

Gemini XIII CEO Spencer Brown said, “Chris is a highly respected and experienced sales leader. His expertise and track record will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach.”

“I’m really looking forward to joining Spencer, Charles, and the growing Gemini XIII team to be a part of what they are building. The audio entertainment and advertising space continues to grow and evolve which puts Gemini XIII in a position to create unique custom opportunities that will bring value to our clients and partners,” said Long.