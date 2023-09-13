Southern California Public Radio President Herb Scannell To Retire

Southern California Public Radio President and CEO Herb Scannell is set to retire after four years in the position. Scannell, who previously had leadership roles at Nickelodeon, BBC Worldwide North America, and Mitú, will stay onboard until a successor is named.

Under Scannell’s leadership, SCPR, which operates LAist 89.3 (KPCC), saw a 38% growth in revenue, a change in on-air branding to align with the LAist.com website acquired in 2018, and the launch of LAist Studios in 2019. He also oversaw podcast expansion, with the production of popular podcasts like How to LA and California City. LAist.com also won an Online News Association Award for best website in September 2022.

Drew Murphy, chair of the Board of Trustees of SCPR, stated Scannell has, “Laid the foundation for the next era of contributions SCPR can make in the community as a reliable news source for everyone, even while managing effectively through the pandemic. SPCR is well positioned for the changing future we face that is fact-based and with a mind always on diversity, equity, and inclusion to reflect the Los Angeles community it serves. We are grateful to Herb and wish him well as he moves into retirement.”

Scannell expressed, “I’m immensely appreciative of being a part of SCPR and to have helped enhance our role as an essential voice of and for Los Angeles. I will retire with confidence that the extraordinary team at SCPR can continue to bring a multiplicity of compelling voices and programming to an ever-more diverse audience within Los Angeles and beyond.”