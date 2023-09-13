Radio Masters Sales Summit Begins Today With Packed Lineup

The Radio Matters Sales Summit has a packed schedule today, aimed at equipping radio sales professionals with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. The summit kicks off at 1:30 PM with opening remarks.

This will be followed by the keynote, “Eat Their Lunch: How to One-Up Your Competition,” led by Sales Transformationist and 5-time Best Selling Author, Anthony Iannarino. Iannarino will offer insights into creating greater value for clients and how to differentiate oneself from competitors to close more deals.

At 2:45 PM, a panel discussion on “Lead Generation and Prospecting in the Digital Era” will take place. Moderated by Bo Bandy, GM Digital/SVP of Marketing at Marketron, the panel will explore new tools and strategies for digital prospecting. Panelists include Stephanie Downs from The Center for Sales Strategy, Tim Hall from Urban One, and C. Lee Smith, Founder/CEO of SalesFuel.

Matt Sunshine, CEO of the Center for Sales Strategy, will delve into the “12 Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps” at 3:30 PM. The session will focus on the role habits play in shaping a successful sales process.

At 4:30 PM, Brad Kelly will engage in a conversation with John Fix, the Most Senior Media Analyst at Procter & Gamble. They will reflect on their five-year collaboration and discuss lessons learned, specifically targeting radio sellers and the industry.

The day will wind down with a segment called “Radio: Recollections and Reflections,” where Gary Sandy, known for his role in the hit TV show WKRP in Cincinnati, will join George Wymer in an intimate chat about their careers and the influence of radio on their lives, immediately proceeding the Radio Wayne Awards and the opening cocktail reception.

It’s not too late to register! If you’re within driving distance of Cincinnati, don’t miss the best sales advice you could get this year – find out more here.