Last Chance: Ask John Fix and Roy Williams Your Questions

Senior Media Analyst at Procter & Gamble, John Fix, will return to the stage with Nielsen’s Brad Kelly today for a must-attend session at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati. The pair will reflect on Procter & Gamble’s much-talked-about “radio experiment,” lessons learned, and provide no-nonsense advice for radio sellers and the broader industry.

In addition, Roy Williams, “The Wizard of Ads,” is joining the Radio Masters Sales Summit for an unmissable session and we want your questions for one of advertising’s greatest minds and radio’s most ardent supporters.

Both sessions will include a Q&A segment, offering attendees the opportunity to gain insights directly from two of radio advertising’s best. Due to time constraints, there may be a limit to the number of questions addressed and pre-submitted questions will be given priority. Attendees are encouraged to email their questions in advance to Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.