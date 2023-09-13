Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship Returns For CRS 2024

Country Radio Broadcasters have commenced the application process for their Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program. The scholarship aims to support emerging female talents in radio programming by offering them a chance to attend the Country Radio Seminar 2024 in Nashville.

The scholarship package includes complimentary registration, hotel stay, and airfare, and the recipients will be recognized during the seminar.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must either be female college seniors majoring in broadcast communications with a focus on radio programming or women with one to three years of experience as a Program Director, Assistant Program Director, or Music Director in radio. Only first-time CRS attendees will be considered for the scholarship. The deadline for submission, which involves filling out an online application and submitting a 500-word essay here, is October 2.

The scholarship honors the late Lisa McKay, a 2018 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and long-time Program Director at WQDR in Raleigh. McKay was known for her mentorship of young women in the industry throughout her 16-year career.

CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “We are honored to continue this empowering scholarship program for 2024. The program not only pays tribute to Lisa McKay’s legacy but also provides emerging female talents in radio with a platform to elevate their careers through education, networking, and discovery at CRS.”