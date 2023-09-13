NPR Elects Eight To Its Board Of Directors

National Public Radio revealed its recently elected board members on Tuesday, set to begin their terms in November. The public radio organization will welcome eight directors in total, including four Member Directors and four Public Directors, in addition to one Non-Board Distribution/Interconnection Committee member.

Member Directors elected for three-year terms include Scott Finn of Vermont Public, Stephen George of Louisville Public Media, incumbent Myrna Johnson of Iowa Public Radio, and Erika Pulley-Hayes of WAMU in Washington, DC, another incumbent.

On the Public Directors side, Scott Donaton, a media and marketing executive, will fill a vacant term expiring in November 2025. Matthew Barzun, former US Ambassador and Owner and Publisher of Louisville Magazine, and LeRoy Kim, Managing Director at Allen & Company, have been elected for their initial three-year terms. Apple’s Judith Segura will also begin her second three-year term.

Additionally, Mollie Kabler has been ratified for a second term as a Non-Board Distribution/Interconnection Committee member via a separate ballot from the Public Radio Satellite System.

NPR’s board consists of 23 members in total. Twelve Member Directors are elected by NPR Member stations and are typically station managers themselves. Nine Public Directors are selected by the board and confirmed by member stations. The board also includes the NPR Foundation Chair and the NPR President & CEO.