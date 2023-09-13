As LPFM Filing Window Nears, DNAV Offers Non-Profit Assist

Consulting firm DNAV has rolled out a new licensing program aimed at helping non-profit organizations secure Federal Communications Commission licenses for low-power FM radio stations. The new initiative comes ahead of the FCC’s next LPFM filing window, scheduled from November 1 to November 8. This is the first opportunity to secure an LPFM license since 2013.

The program is designed to guide community-based organizations, such as houses of worship, educational institutions, and government agencies, through the application process for radio stations with power levels up to 100 Watts. The firm’s services range from initial consultations to comprehensive station design and integration.

Once an applicant receives a construction permit, DNAV offers a range of follow-up services, including equipment setup, station design, and the preparation of final FCC paperwork.

DNAV Principal Nick Straka commented, “While few FM frequencies remain open in major markets, we see plenty of opportunities to help non-profits bring their messages to air in rural communities and small-to-medium markets. The FCC favors voices with a local presence and no current broadcast properties, and they will grant licenses to those who qualify on a first-come, first-serve basis. Our Low Power FM Licensing Team program will guide applicants through the filing process, and our expertise in presenting FM license applications to the FCC will increase the likelihood of being selected.”