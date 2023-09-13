VP Greg Solk Steps Into New Position At Audacy Chicago

Greg Solk, Audacy Chicago’s Vice President of Programming and Operations, will transition from his current role to become the Head of Brand Strategy for the company’s six Windy City stations. The news comes from an internal memo distributed by Audacy Regional President Rachel Williamson.

Solk initially joined the company in February 2017 as Operations Manager and Program Director for stations AAA WXRT and WJMK before taking on the VP of Programming and Operations role in July 2021.

With a career spanning several decades, Solk started his journey in radio programming in 1983 at Chicago’s The Loop (WLUP) when he was 21. He later ventured to San Francisco in 1992 to work with AAA KFOG but returned to Chicago to create and launch Sports Radio 1000 (WMVP). Solk also worked at Bonneville Broadcasting and Hubbard Broadcasting, overseeing multiple stations across different markets.

According to Williamson’s memo, Solk will collaborate closely with the six Brand Managers at Audacy Chicago to hone brand strategy and improve on-air programming. Solk has opted to relinquish his operational managerial duties, and these responsibilities, along with the Brand Managers and Director of Technical Operations, will now report directly to Williamson.