Don Barrett, California Radio Scribe, Dead At 81

Don Barrett, a revered figure in Southern California’s radio landscape, has passed away at the age of 81. Barrett was the creator of the “Los Angeles Radio People” website, which documented radio professionals in the Los Angeles market from 1957 to 1997. He also launched KIQQ 100.3 in Los Angeles during the 1970s.

Barrett died of liver cancer days away from his 82nd birthday on Friday. Earlier in August, he revealed his cancer diagnosis, leading to the shutdown of his LARadio.com website, which now only features photographs of Barrett and his wife, Cheri.

Barrett’s career spanned several decades and multiple roles within the broadcasting and entertainment industry. Starting as a DJ at KNEZ-AM in Lompoc, California, he quickly climbed the ranks to become the Program Director of KABL in San Francisco and General Manager for WWWW and WDRQ in Detroit.

Later, he shifted gears to marketing roles for major film studios like Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Barrett contributed to marketing campaigns for classic films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and Rocky.

In 1994, he published The Los Angeles Radio People, a book that later expanded into the well-known website, chronicling the careers of over 3,000 radio personalities. Barrett retired to California’s Central Coast in 2011.