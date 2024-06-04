Associate Director – Programming

Salary Plan: Administrative

Job Code/Title: 9544 / Associate Director

Hiring Salary/Salary Range: $85,000 – $105,000

Position Number: 00017117

Work Flexibility: Will be required to work on campus initially with the possibility of working hybrid in the future.

ORGANIZATIONAL SUMMARY:

WUSF is a comprehensive public media organization that operates WUSF 89.7, an NPR news radio station, and all-classical music radio station, WSMR 89.1 and 103.9, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly broadcast audience of greater than 350,000. WUSF is a department of the University of South Florida, with 89 employees and a budget of $11 million and provides internships to students. WUSF’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position is responsible for the overall management of radio programming on WUSF 89.7, WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 and HD channels. It is charged with ensuring that the vision for broadcast success serves an increasing audience, enables successful fundraising strategies including annual giving through on-air membership campaigns, underwriting and promotions, and comports with WUSF’s strategic plan. This position is part of the management team for WUSF and represents WUSF in the media industry. This position is expected to coordinate WUSF’s radio broadcast content and activities with other internal departments and external collaborators with a focus on audience growth and service through broadcast content creation. This position is specifically responsible for managing, coaching and developing staff, developing and adhering to the annual programming department budget, broadcast program content creation, program acquisition and scheduling, and developing the on-air sound for each station. The person in this position has broadcasting and technical skills and is comfortable on-air.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for the overall management of radio broadcast programming on WUSF 89.7 and WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 and HD channels. Ensure that the vision for broadcast success serves a growing audience, enable successful fundraising strategies by collaborating on on-air campaigns, underwriting and promotions. Coordinate WUSF’s radio broadcast content and activities with other internal departments and external collaborators to maximize digital platforms and increase audience. Ensure program acquisition, scheduling and on-air is serving the community and increasing audience using research. Produce broadcast content. Develop the on-air sound for each station and implement on-air and online promotional strategy, campaigns and assets that maximize listening and achieve audience targets for broadcast. Establish metrics to track and evaluate audience growth and use analytics and broadcast research to inform programming decisions.

Manage, coach and develop staff. Conduct air checks with talent. Perform HR functions such as hiring and routine personnel evaluations.

Participate in creating and executing WUSF’s strategic plan with staff members across the organization. Daily activities are consistent with the overall strategic plan, mission and vision of WUSF and include cross-departmental WUSF activities, membership, development and underwriting sales and collaboration with other departments. Leadership team members are responsible for organizational strategic planning, building relationships by participation in community and professional initiatives instituted by or independent of WUSF, and represent WUSF in the media industry.

Develop and adhere to the annual programming department budget for the radio stations and HD channels.

The person in this position is comfortable being on-air when needed and understands broadcast equipment. Will be writing reports and collaborating on grant proposals.

Performs other duties as assigned.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

MINIMUM:

Bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution with a minimum of five years related exempt experience, including two years of experience managing exempt level employees.

SB1310 Equivalency:

4 years of related work experience may be substituted for the bachelor’s degree.

PREFERRED:

A Master’s degree from a regionally accredited institution with a minimum of five years of related experience including three years of managerial experience.

USF Tampa

Information for Applicants

This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.

Job Opening Number: 36816

Posting Date: 04/22/2024

Posting End Date: 05/22/2024

Re-posting End Date: 06/28/2024

