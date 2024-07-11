HOW YOU WILL IMPACT THE BIG PICTURE:

As the Spanish Radio Producer, you’ll be responsible for the overall management of an individual radio program, series or project and develop the program ideas consistent with the theme established by the Director, Spanish Radio Production & Programming. You will ensure the project is technically sound, creatively strong, and in keeping with the mission of the Network. It will be your responsibility to ensure that each program, series or project is completed on schedule.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Develop program ideas and produce all aspects of the Spanish radio program ensuring all content meets EWTN broadcast standards.

Working in collaboration with hosts, facilitators, content contributors, partners, and call-screener, you will consistently produce “great” Catholic radio in the tradition of Mother Angelica; Christ-centered, engaging and entertaining. Develop program ideas consistent with the mission of the show.

Manage all in-show production, ensuring recorded messaging and promotional announcements are fresh, timely and on target.

Map future radio shows, preparing and writing materials as needed.

Ensure social media push & other forms of show promotion/engagement are on point and the show web page is up to date.

Keep abreast of current affairs; religious, secular and pop culture.

Able to facilitate shows, voice and produce short form messages as necessary.

Establish and maintain a working list of fill-in hosts and guests, vetted and available for situations requiring tight deadlines.

ABOUT YOU:

You have a minimum of 1-3 years’ experience producing major market radio broadcasts or related experience.

You have in-depth knowledge and understanding of a wide variety of social media platforms.

You are fluent in speaking, reading and writing in the English and Spanish language.

You have a demonstrated understanding of the Catholic Faith, the Magisterium, and how they relate to the programming goals of the network.

You have the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

You are able to collaborate well with others in a team environment.

You are prompt and thorough with strong attention to detail and ability to follow through.

You are able to work calmly and effectively under pressure, react quickly, meet tight deadlines, and provide solutions.

You possess excellent writing skills, with the ability to generate prep materials and original ideas, and think creatively about how to communicate to audiences.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent experience.

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT WORKING HERE:

We offer a career with purpose! Apply your God-given talents, knowing your contributions help advance EWTN’s mission of sharing the Gospel with the world.

Family-oriented working environment. We value the importance of work/life balance, and welcome you as an EWTN family member, not just an employee.

Worship at work! Freedom to participate in daily Mass, Adoration, and prayer throughout your workday.

Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package including Health, Dental, Vision, Life/Disability insurance and Retirement Savings Plan.

11 Paid Holidays and generous Paid Time Off program.

Tuition reimbursement for online continuing education and degree programs through our partnership with Catholic Distance University.

Potential for flexible hours and telecommuting may be possible dependent upon the position and department needs.

Ability to learn alongside legacy employees while bringing new ideas to the growing team!

Qualified candidates please apply here: https://www.ewtn.com/employment