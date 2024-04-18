General Sales Manager

Curtis Media Group has an immediate opening for a General Manager in our Coastal Carolina market which is comprised of Greenville, Kinston, New Bern, and Jacksonville. We have famous brands with tremendous reach in some of the best communities in the country to live. Brands include Urban WIKS, which ranks as one of the most listened to stations in North Carolina, Classic Rock WSFL, The Power Pair of Top 40 WMJV and Adult Contemporary WMGV, and our “Beach, Boogie and Blues” station, WELS. Curtis Media Group also offers robust digital capabilities which complement and expand our broadcast reach for local customers.

Applicants should have proven radio sales management experience. This is a “lead from in front” management position built on discovery and idea generation to provide ROI to local businesses.

The position is based in Greenville, NC which is the 10th largest city in North Carolina and is home to East Carolina University. The city of Greenville is ranked in the top ten of the nation’s “Best Small Places for Business and Careers” by Forbes Magazine.

Qualifications

Must live in or be willing to relocate to the Greenville, North Carolina market.

Previous leadership experience in radio sales management is a must.

Demonstrated knowledge of advertising trends and opportunities.

An understanding of marketing and the role of radio and digital products in achieving client goals.

Ability to maintain a positive and cooperative rapport with staff, management, and clients.

Duties

Help Account Executives develop and present solutions to clients.

Build and grow your own portfolio of business.

Be active in the community through networking opportunities.

Embrace and utilize our CRM tool.

Benefits

Medical, Dental and Vision insurance

401k retirement plan

PTO, Paid Company Holidays

Curtis Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Interested applicants please send resume to Director of Recruitment, Katelyn Butner, at [email protected]