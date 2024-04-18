OUT NOW: Meet Radio’s Top 20 Leaders Of 2024

Your station is sitting on a goldmine of ad sales – your team just needs to know how to mine it! The April 2024 issue of Radio Ink features an in-depth interview with a champion of local news advertising along with fresh perspectives from our columnists on how live and local reporting can mean big profits!

You’ll also find Radio’s Top 20 Leaders for 2024, photo features from industry and local community events, along with ideas, inspiration, and training from our radio’s top trainers and consultants.

Cover Story: Lou Paskalis

After a long career as an ad buyer, Lou Paskalis turned his attention to the need for quality local journalism, making “fighting to get advertisers back into the news” his life’s work. In this interview,Lou explains the need for local journalism, dispels myths that make advertisers shy away from news sponsorship, describes the demographics of news listeners (they have money to spend!), and provides a blueprint for sales teams that want to capture local ad dollars in support of local coverage.

Radio’s Top 20 Leaders

Since 2017, Radio Ink has honored our industry’s top leaders for their work shaping our industry, inspiring others, and providing opportunities to the next generation of broadcast professionals. This issue includes the full list of honorees and their insights about leadership, mentoring and the future of radio.

Local News Can Save Your Radio Station

Local news coverage is critical to your station’s success, but as Valerie Geller and Turi Ryder note, “Local is not enough, the coverage has to be good.” Their column includes strategies for creating fresh, relevant reporting that attracts listeners and advertisers!

Publisher’s Beat

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti celebrates radio’s efforts to keep AM in car dashboards while challenging the industry to “pull out the stops” and give listeners compelling reasons to tune in.

The Wizard of Ads

Roy Williams shows you how to write ads that capture your listeners’ attention, eventually transforming them into customers.

