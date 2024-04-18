Tyler Waugh Raised To Radio Promotion VP At Nashville’s Big Loud

Big Loud Records has announced Tyler Waugh as the label’s new VP of Radio Promotion, starting May 1. This change follows the departure of Ali Matkosky, who will leave Big Loud on May 14 to take a new role with Relative Music Group this summer.

Waugh started at Big Loud in 2016 as a Southeast Regional representative and was promoted to National Director in 2021. Before joining Big Loud, Waugh was with 1608 and Streamsound Records.

Big Loud Records SVP of Radio Promotion Stacy Blythe praised both Matkosky and Waugh, saying, “Ali has been an integral part of this team and her contribution over the past six years has been nothing less than significant. Tyler’s unwavering passion and dedication have propelled him to the role of VP of Radio Promotion, where his leadership will continue to inspire and drive success.”

Matkosky remarked, “I hope everyone gets to experience firsthand the kind of belief that Big Loud has had in me,” adding, “It’s been an honor. I am immensely excited about my next chapter with Relative Music Group and all that is to come.”