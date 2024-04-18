NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Creator Bob Boilen Starts New Radio Chapter

Bob Boilen, the creative force behind NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and All Songs Considered, will become the new program director for Takoma Radio (WOWD-LP) in Takoma Park, MD. Boilen currently hosts My Tiny Morning Show on Wednesday mornings on the station.

A native New Yorker who relocated to Washington, DC, Boilen recently retired from a 35-year tenure at NPR, including 18 years as the director of All Things Considered. He will take over from Steve Hoffman, the current program director since 2017, starting June 1.

Takoma Radio has been broadcasting since July 2016 over the air and and streaming online. The nonprofit station has more than 100 volunteer DJs, airing more than 80 unique shows.

Bob Boilen posted on social media, “I’m thrilled to work with old and new friends, including DJs from the WGTB days and local high school hosts on this fabulous eclectic community radio station.”