Triton: ‘NPR News Now’ Grabs Top Pod Spot For March

Triton Digital has released its March 2024 US Podcast Ranker. This ranker, measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics service, highlights the top-performing podcasts and networks based on average weekly downloads and users between February 26 to March 31.

SiriusXM Podcast Network secured the top position on the Top Sales Networks Report for March, boasting 42.5 million average weekly downloads and 13.2 million average weekly users. NPR maintained its second place with 25.1 million downloads and 7.0 million users, followed by Wondery in third with 21.0 million downloads and 6.8 million users.

The most downloaded podcasts for this period were NPR News Now from NPR at number one, Dateline NBC from NBCUniversal News Group at number two, and Crime Junkie from audiochuck, which rose to number three. In terms of listeners, NPR News Now led once again, followed by Crime Junkie and NPR’s Up First.

Notable debuts in March included Three from SiriusXM Podcast Network, Killer Psyche from Wondery, and Environment from NPR, each attracting significant downloads and listenership.

Triton’s reports are guided by the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.1.