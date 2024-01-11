‘Eclectic’ Co-Host Joins More Than 12 Out At KCRW After Buyouts

Santa Monica NPR member KCRW is making staff reductions and one programming cut in the wake of a $3 million budget deficit. Morning Becomes Eclectic co-host Anthony Valadez and All Things Consider‘s Janaya Williams are confirmed out after a buyout offer.

The LA Times reports that more than a dozen managers, production engineers, and content producers have accepted these buyout packages, with most set to leave the station this month. KCRW offered buyout packages to about 10% of its workforce in December, trying to avoid layoffs.

The daily news series, Greater LA, will also come to an end after five years. Host Steve Chiotakis announced on X that the show would air its final episode on January 11, saying “I am so grateful for the time we had, the wonderful people who helped put it together, and all the ears that listened. Thank you for everything!”

Chiotakis will return as a local host for All Things Considered.

As previously reported by Radio Ink, KCRW has been especially impacted by reduced advertising revenues from film studios, as a result of the the recent Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. KCRW’s income heavily relies on member contributions and corporate sponsorships, including those from studios promoting films and TV shows.