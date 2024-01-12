Pillar Media Lifts Three To Managerial Sales Roles

Pillar Media has announced the promotion of three key team members to pivotal sales positions within the organization. Courtney Dee and Diana Gibbs have been promoted to Local Sales Manager roles for the company’s New Jersey and Cincinnati clusters, respectively. Cindy Alexander, with more than three decades of expertise in advertising support, has been elevated to the role of Sales Administrator.

Pillar operates Star 99.1 (WAWZ) in New York City, Star 93.3 (WAKW) in Cincinnati, and Denver’s KPOF.

Dee has over 30 years in radio sales, with 15 of those at WAWZ as a Senior Marketing Specialist. She will also undertake the role of Pillar Media National Sales Manager alongside her new responsibilities.

Gibbs has served as a Senior Marketing Specialist at WAKW for the past seven years. Alexander, who joined the organization in 2022 as Sales Administrator for WAKW, will now collaborate with all Pillar Media sales teams.

Pillar Media Senior Director of Sales Eric Case remarked, “Courtney, Diana, and Cindy continually motivate me to be better and anyone who has had the pleasure of working with these ladies is better off for it. This is a great opportunity for them to have an even bigger impact moving forward.”