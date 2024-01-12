Six Vermont Signals Change Hands To NYC Real Estate Firm

The Radio Vermont Group has finalized the sale of its radio assets, including two FMs, one AM, and three translators to Mermel & McLain Management. This significant change was first announced to Radio Vermont Group employees, followed by a public announcement on WDEV.

Signals involved include WDEV-AM, WLVB, WCVT, W243AT, W252CU, and W273AM. These stations are known for their extensive coverage in Central Vermont, Burlington, and much of the NEK.

Myers Mermel, representing Mermel & McLain Management LLC, expressed, “We are thankful to the Squier family for their years of dedication to Vermont and to community radio. WDEV is the leading News/Talk/Sports station, and its community format builds social trust across our community. It keeps Vermont, and all its people, knit together. We look forward to continuing and enhancing community radio at WDEV with the same emphasis on even-handed reporting and commentary — as well as humor — which has been its hallmark.”

Squier said, “While these past couple months have been a sad time for our family, we are gratified to have found Vermonters to step up and continue the rich tradition of our treasured radio stations. During the last months of his life, my father Ken Squier was involved in our search for a buyer who would continue the independent radio legacy our family has built at WDEV and its sister stations for over 92 years. Beginning with my grandfather Lloyd Squier in 1931, the Squier family has been honored to serve Vermonters’ families and communities. We now feel confident that the stations will be in good hands to hold true to their legacy.”