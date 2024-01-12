A Little More (Financial) Talk And A Lot Less Acción In Tampa Bay

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay is returning one AM signal from Spanish-language News/Talk to its previous financial talk format, first changed in 2021. As Impact Radio, WHNZ-AM will host nationally syndicated programs like The Dave Ramsey Show, Michael DelGiorno, and Bloomberg Radio.

The station formerly held the Acción 1250 moniker.

iHeart Tampa SVP of Programming Tommy Chuck said, “Tampa Bay is one of the fastest growing communities in the United States. As the region’s economy continues to grow, we are pleased to offer programming tailored to the people making that happen,” said Tommy Chuck, Senior Vice President Programming, iHeartMedia Tampa Bay. “Around the clock, the programming will keep listeners informed on issues effecting their everyday lives and pocketbooks.”

iHeartMedia Division President Chris Soechtig added, “We recognized a need in the Tampa Bay Area for compelling financial news & entertainment and are excited to present a diverse programming mix to fulfill those needs.”