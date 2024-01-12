Adam Carolla, ‘Lore’ Host Among 2024 Podcast HoF Class

Podfest Expo, in collaboration with Libsyn, is set to honor eight distinguished individuals in the podcasting industry with the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame Induction. The 6th annual event celebrates inductees including Adam Carolla, Aaron Mahnke, and Daniel J. Lewis.

The Hall of Fame Induction Committee, composed of current Hall of Fame members, Committee Chairperson Rob Greenlee, a 2017 inductee and Founder of Spoken Life Media, and Vice Chair Mignon Fogarty, a 2016 inductee and creator and host of the Grammar Girl podcast, selected the inductees. With these additions, the Hall of Fame now includes 41 members.

The Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for January 26 in Orlando, and will be hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Libsyn YouTube page.

The full list of 2024 honorees is:

Adam Carolla, Host of The Adam Carolla Show

Aaron Mahnke, Host & Producer of Lore

Daniel J. Lewis, Podcasting educator, advocate, and innovator

Doug Kaye, Executive Director of The Conversations Network

Jesse Thorn, Founder of Maximum Fun

Laurie Sims, Former President & COO of Libsyn

Maria Hinojosa, Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of Futuro Media and Host of Latino USA

Michael Butler, Host of The Rock and Roll Geek Show

Podfest Expo Chief Creative Officer Chris Krimitsos said, “Bringing the Podcast Hall of Fame to Podfest Expo is a momentous occasion, enabling us to unite the pioneers and trailblazers who have elevated this dynamic medium. The Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony will be an exciting opportunity to celebrate the voices that are continually shaping the podcasting landscape.”

Libsyn CEO John Gibbons, CEO of Libsyn stated, “These honorees, with their exceptional contributions to the ever-expanding podcasting universe, exemplify the heart of podcasting’s evolution, and we’re proud to recognize their lasting legacy.”