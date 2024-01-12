Blast From The Past: David Stern, 1977

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from David Stern when he was with KAGH-AM/FM in Crossett, AR.

David said, “It’s been a pretty long time, but back in 1977 I was the Bingo Extrordinaire for Barry Medlin’s radio stations. Also did Bingo in Houston, MO as well as in Miami, OK. Best ongoing radio promotion I have ever done.”

He moved on to have a mixed career in tech and radio, last working on-air for Iola Broadcasting in Kansas at KIKS and KIOL as the Play by Play voice of the Iola Mustangs Football and Boys Basketball Teams along with the Iola Fillies Girls Basketball team. He also hosted the morning trading post show.

Thanks, David! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.