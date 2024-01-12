iHeart’s ‘Magic’ New Hispanic Format Gets Fast Florida Expansion

iHeartMedia has introduced Magic 100.1 (WZJZ), a new hybrid radio station that blends English-language music hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s with Spanish-language on-air personalities, to Fort Myers airwaves after fast success with the format in Miami following its November debut.

Formerly Hot AC Y100.1, the station’s full programming lineup now includes El Gato, Ailyn Luaces, Tony Rodriguez, and Santiago Duarte. Magic 100.1 is currently stunting the format’s launch, featuring 5,000 songs in a row with no commercials.

iHeartLatino SVP of Programming P.J. Gonzalez stated, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind hybrid format in broadcast radio and streaming to reach and connect with Latino listeners here in Fort Myers. The new Magic 100.1 blends the biggest English hits with Spanish speaking hosts for an experience like no other. This station is more than just music. It celebrates the cultural diversity of Fort Myers. Get ready to experience a unique musical journey that resonates with the soul of our community.”

iHeart Division President Chris Soechtig added, “After seeing the instant success in Miami, it is exciting to bring this format to Fort Myers. The unique blend of English language music and Spanish language personalities sounds amazing on-air and is very appealing to the diverse Hispanic community in Fort Myers.”