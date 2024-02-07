Fan Demand Brings Elvis Duran Back To Ft. Myers

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show has returned to Southwest Florida after less than a month off air thanks to an ardent fan campaign to bring the program back. Duran’s syndicated show has found a new home on the recently launched Hot 93.7 (WHEL).

The program previously aired for years on iHeartMedia’s WZJZ in Ft. Myers before the station flipped formats from Hot AC Y101.1 to a new hybrid English-language music/Spanish-language on-air personality format, Magic 100.1. The January 12 switch followed the great success of the format’s trial run in Miami on WMIA.

This decision led to an outpouring of reaction from dedicated listeners, from emails and messages sent to Duran all the way to fan comments and emails to Radio Ink.

Responding to the listener’s demand, Sun Broadcasting stepped in to facilitate the show’s comeback. The company rebranded its Country station, WHEL, previously known as Hell Yeah 93.7, to Hot 93.7 on January 22. By February 2, the station was broadcasting Duran.

In a video addressing the change and thanking his fans, Duran commented, “We can just say hell yeah, it’s Hot 93.7. But Sun Broadcasting, thank you for putting our show back on in Fort Myers and Naples. And it’s got a great signal. You can hear us everywhere. It’s kind of fabulous.”