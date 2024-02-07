Entries Open For 10th Annual ‘Benztown 50’ Voice-Over Honors

For the tenth year, Benztown will crown its annual Benztown 50 List of Radio’s Biggest Imaging Voices. This collection highlights the top 50 voiceover artists in the US and Canada, celebrating some of the most influential vocal talents behind the radio industry.

The selection for the Benztown 50 list will be based on a variety of criteria, including the number of radio station affiliates, station size, and market. To ensure accuracy and fairness, Benztown will again collaborate with P1 Media Group for the compilation and analysis of industry data that will serve as the foundation for these rankings.

The 2024 edition of the Benztown 50 will introduce new “Best of Format” Awards, recognizing exceptional voiceover talent across twelve format categories including CHR, Country, and Classic Rock.

Voice talents can submit their applications for the Benztown 50 through March 1 via Benztown’s official submission page. Awards will be judged by audio industry professionals and voiceover peers. Eligible voters will be invited via email in mid-February to participate in the selection process.

P1 Media Group Partner Ken Benson said, “P1 Media Group is proud to join forces again with Benztown to identify and honor many of the industry’s most talented voiceover professionals. These unique voices and personalities bring stations to life and are an essential part of shaping the listener experience. It is always very special to be a part of recognizing their achievements and the important role they play.”

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes commented, “What an honor and a thrill to recognize radio’s biggest imaging voices in the U.S. and Canada through the Benztown 50, now in its incredible 10th year. More than ever, outstanding VO talent differentiates and elevates audio brands across a crowded audio landscape, building vibrant brands and attracting and holding listeners. As a company dedicated to creating the highest quality audio content in the world, we are proud to recognize and highlight the important work of our industry’s superstars.”