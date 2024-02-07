Nueva Networks Extends ‘Chiquibaby’ Contract

Nueva Network has renewed its affiliation and sales agreement with Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis for the Chiquibaby Show. The syndicated show broadcasts across more than 100 US Spanish-language radio stations.

Born in Mexico with Greek heritage, Himonidis has become a bilingual powerhouse and social media influencer. She not only hosts but also serves as the executive producer of the Chiquibaby Show and its podcast offshoot. Additionally, she leads the televised Siéntese Quien Pueda on the Univision Network, and recently launched Ada y Chiqui De Show on YouTube with Adamari Lopez.

Himonidis expressed her excitement about continuing her partnership with Nueva Network, highlighting her passion for her work and the joy of collaborating with an exceptional sales team in the radio industry.

Nueva Network CEO/CRO José Villafane said, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Stephanie and the Chiquibaby Show and continue to bring our brands this one-of-a-kind content that provides a top Hispanic female talent such as Stephanie as the number one network show led by a Latina regardless of format or language,”

Himonidis added, “I am excited and honored to continue to work with the most talented sales organization in the radio industry. I’m grateful for the opportunity of doing what I love every day alongside amazing people and thrilled for this next chapter.”