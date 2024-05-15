They’ll Only Respect What You Inspect

(By Rick Fink) Regardless of whether you are a media rep or a manager, ask yourself these two questions: Are you setting expectations for yourself or those you manage? Are you holding yourself or those you manage accountable?

Various quotes refer to inspecting what you expect such as, “People don’t do what you expect, they do what you inspect”, “You get what you inspect, not what you expect”, or, “It’s not what you EXPECT, but what you INSPECT that gets the RESPECT.”

I learned long ago that the best sales reps want, even expect, to be inspected. They are no different than the best athletes. Regardless of what they do, overachievers will tell you they set expectations of themselves and appreciate having their leaders or mentors set expectations for them, and then help hold them accountable.

For everything we do, we should set minimum and reasonable expectations; everything from the amount of time we put in each day, to the number of packages, asks, spec ads, prospects, and presentations you expect per week. If you don’t know what is expected of yourself, there is really no way to measure success.

You may want to look at the above-mentioned quotes from the opposite view: “If you don’t inspect them, can you expect them to respect you?” Again, the best employees, like the best athletes, expect to be inspected. And if done properly, they respect, and in most cases, highly respect, the persons that do the inspecting!

Setting expectations, then holding them accountable, is key to being a strong manager, key to running a good business, and key to success! Are you setting expectations? Are you holding yourself or those you manage accountable?

