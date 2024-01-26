Digital Music Summit Roster Set For Day 1 Of CRS 2024

After unveiling the three-day lineup, CRS 2024 has revealed more details about its Digital Music Summit on opening day. This event promises a comprehensive exploration of digital music’s evolving role in Country music with industry experts and leaders.

After the Y’all Means All Diversity Breakfast, morning sessions start with “Data Defining Hits: How to Know Your Numbers.” This delves into the significance of streaming data in music with Patch Culbertson, Steve Stewart, Alina Thompson, Michael Chase, and Steve Knopper of Billboard.

“Debunking Industry Myths” aims to clarify common misconceptions in the music industry. Panelists are Margaret Hart, Gator Harrison, Tim Foisset, and Marisa Jeffries, moderated by Annie Ortmier of Triple Tigers Records.

The last session pre-lunch is “Cycle Of A Song: Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Fall in Love'” with Zimmerman and Rohan Kohli, Jenni Tay, Stephanie Hagerty, Tracy Martin, with moderator Jamie Younger.

Afternoon sessions include an exploration of music content in podcasting, a discussion on the protection of individuals’ identity in the AI era, and what will likely be the highlight of the day: “Cycle Of A Song: Jelly Roll’s ‘Son of a Sinner’.” This panel features John Meneilly, JoJamie Hahr, Mike Moore, Emily Cohen Belote, and Jelly Roll, moderated by Chris Loss, in conversation about the breakout, cross-genre hit.

The day finished with a programming Networking Happy Hour, Amazon Music’s Country Heat show, and the return of the celebrity Paddle Royale Ping Pong Extravaganza.

Digital Music Summit Chairman Tim Foisset said, “This year’s Digital Music Summit will reflect how closely all aspects of our business – from streaming to social to radio to press – work together. I’m proud of the agenda team for working so hard to build an informative and actionable day for everyone who works to break artists and songs, both digitally and beyond.”