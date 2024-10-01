KMJ Raises $493K to Fight Hunger in California’s Central Valley

Cumulus Media’s NewsTalk 580/105.9 KMJ in Fresno, CA, partnered with local agriculture company Gar Bennett for the 11th Annual Feeding Families Fund Drive on September 20, raising over $200,000 in just one day to support the Central California Food Bank.

Gar Bennett matched every donation with 50 cents on the dollar, bringing the total to $493,000. Since its inception, the annual one-day event has raised over $4.5 million, providing 20 million meals to those in need across the Central Valley. This year’s record-breaking effort will help feed more than two million people struggling with hunger in the region.

Cumulus Fresno Regional Vice President/Market Manager Patty Hixson said, “Our listeners and community overwhelm me with their graciousness, and we thank them for their continued generous support of this important effort. A huge thank you to the Gar Bennett team, who always steps up in a big way to help us care for those in need.”

Gar Bennett Managing Partner Karen Musson added, “We are truly grateful for the Central Valley’s generosity in surpassing our expectations to help feed our Valley families struggling with hunger. Thank you to our sponsors, growers, and donors for supporting the Feeding Families Fund Drive with millions in donations and providing 20 million meals since 2014.”