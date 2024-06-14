Norsan Expands In Sunshine State With Orlando Deal

By Adam R Jacobson

Norsan Media, one of the Southeast’s largest radio broadcasting companies superserving Latino audiences, is moving forward with a deal that brings it to a second — and larger — market in the ever-growing Sunshine State.

The company led by Natalia Sanchez Alvarez, which operates radio stations in Charlotte, Greensboro and Wilmington, N.C.; Charleston, Colombia and Greenville, S.C.; Austin, Tex.; and Jacksonville, Fla.; is agreeing to purchase Class B WDYZ-AM 660 in Altamonte Springs, 50kw Class B WFYY-FM 103.1 in Windermere; and W288CJ at 105.5 MHz in Oviedo (serving areas to the north of Orlando including Sanford and Lake Mary) from John Caracciolo’s JVC Broadcasting.

As first reported by Radio + Television Business Report, Norsan is paying $6 million for the stations, acquired by JVC at a combined price of $10.7 million (WDYZ’s $700,000 purchase came five years ago, while WFYY — then WHKQ-FM — was bought a decade ago).

JVC will continue to own radio stations on New York’s Long Island and in Gainesville-Ocala, Fla.

News of the transaction first surfaced late Thursday at the Hispanic Radio Conference in San Antonio, where Alvarez was a panelist.

For JVC, the decision to sell the stations all but signals the conclusion of the “Florida Man Radio” spoken word “Hot Talk” format that since February 28 has been on the HD1 signal of WFYY. Prior to that, WFYY was a Rhythmic Top 40 station branded as “FLY 103.1.” That format debuted in July 2022, switching from Country WOTW “103.1 The Wolf.” Since that change, “The Wolf” has been housed on WFYY’s HD2 signal. Meanwhile, WDYZ and W288CJ have been “ESPN 660” since February 2023.

A Time Brokerage Agreement begins Monday (6/17), RBR+TVBR reports.

What’s to come in Orlando? In Jacksonville, Norsan’s brands include “Latina 92.1,” with a Tropical-tinged Spanish Contemporary presentation; regional Mexican “La Raza,” Spanish Adult Contemporary “R♥,” bilingual Contemporary Hit Radio “Top 97.3,” and Latin Urban “Flow 105.3,” with Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo its anchor.

“The development will soon be accompanied by the announcement of the stations’ formats, new talent, executive, and creative teams,” Sanchez Alvarez said. “This is not only the ninth market the company will have operations in, but it is a strategic move to embed within the thriving local Hispanic community in Orlando and foster genuine connections there. As we continue to expand and innovate, these additions are poised to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic content to our growing audience.”

Charlotte-headquartered Norsan Media is a segment of a larger company that owns and operates 18 restaurants; beef supplier Prime Meats was recently acquired by Shoreline Equity Partners, where Norberto Sanchez continues as Chairman of the Board.