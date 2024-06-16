‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ Debuts Talks With Coles and Newberry

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes has released a pair of new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody featuring iHeartMedia President of Multi-Cultural Business and Development Tony Coles and Quu CEO Steve Newberry.

Chachi Loves Everybody offers a deep dive into the personal and professional lives of radio’s most influential personalities and leaders, sharing their success stories and industry insights.

In Coles’ episode, he discusses lessons from his 35-year radio career, including the impact of Dave Robbins, the importance of mentorship and community involvement, and the power of fatherhood. As President of iHeart’s Black Information Network, Coles also talks about launching a news network for the Black community.

Newberry’s episode explores his extensive career, starting with purchasing his first radio station at age 21 and leading to significant roles such as Chairman of Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation and EVP of Industry Affairs at the National Association of Broadcasters.

His story looks at the challenges and innovations in radio broadcasting, particularly his work in pioneering visual display technology for radio stations with Quu.

The episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms.