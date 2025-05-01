Salem Scraps June Radio Comeback for Dennis Prager

Conservative talk host Dennis Prager is no longer set to make his radio comeback on June 3, following a setback in his recovery from a spinal cord injury. The commentator has been absent from his nationally syndicated midday program since earlier this year.

Prager had been expected to return to the air in a limited capacity with a daily one-hour program, but that has been formally postponed.

Salem Media Group will continue to run The Charlie Kirk Show, hosted by the Turning Point USA founder, in the former Dennis Prager Show time slot. Kirk began filling middays for affiliate stations on March 31. Jack Posobiec, who had been filling in during the 2p ET hour, will continue in that role.

Salem continues to maintain Prager’s subscription site, PragerTopia, during his convalescence.

“We will continue to keep watching the recovery for Dennis and pray for his improvement,” the company said in a statement. “Jack has done a fabulous job there for months. While it is nearly impossible to replace an icon like Dennis, our affiliates have made that transition work. Listeners love the Charlie Kirk Show, while at the same time are missing Dennis.”

At the present time, there is no set timeline for Prager’s return.