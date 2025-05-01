Marconi Nominations Open; Ceremony Shifts to Standalone Gala

The NAB has opened the nomination period for the 2025 Marconi Radio Awards, as the annual ceremony is moving to a special gala dinner held in advance of NAB Show New York this October, marking a shift outside of the annual conference at the Javits Center.

With submissions due by May 31, winners will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday, October 21, at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. NAB Show New York will take place the following two days, October 22 and 23.

Named for radio pioneer and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the awards have honored excellence in broadcasting since 1989.

Stations and personalities may nominate themselves in over 20 categories, including Legendary Station of the Year, Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, and Best Radio Podcast of the Year, as well as format-specific honors like Classic Hits Station of the Year and Spanish Language Station of the Year.

An independent panel of broadcasters will review the submissions, with finalists to be announced in July. All entries must be submitted via the NAB member portal. Full rules and eligibility details are available via the NAB website.