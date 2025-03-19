Charlie Kirk to Take Over Dennis Prager’s Radio Slot This Month

Salem Media Group has announced a programming shift that will see Conservative talk host Charlie Kirk take over Dennis Prager’s affiliate stations beginning March 31, as Prager remains sidelined due to a spinal cord injury sustained in a fall last November.

Prager is expected to return to the air in a limited capacity, hosting a daily one-hour program beginning Tuesday, June 3. Until then, Jack Posobiec will continue as the substitute host in the third hour for both Kirk and Prager affiliates. The PragerU founder last signed a contract extension with Salem in January 2024.

Salem will continue to syndicate Kirk’s radio show and podcast through the Salem Podcast Network. His show will also air on Salem News Channel. The broadcaster will continue to maintain Prager’s subscription site, PragerTopia, as he recovers.

Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce said, “Dennis may have some physical limitations at the moment, but his wit, wisdom, insights, and passion are as strong and as clear as ever and we are delighted at his spirit and resolve to return to his audience. We want Dennis to remain a part of the Salem family and want his millions of loyal fans to continue to hear his voice. Affiliates of Charlie will continue to get the Kirk show with no interruption, and affiliates of Dennis will soon get Charlie Kirk as a strong and able replacement.”