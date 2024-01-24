Dennis Prager Making Major Changes To Syndicated Radio Show

Salem Media Group has confirmed a renewed agreement with nationally syndicated host Dennis Prager on the Salem Radio Network. With that contract agreement, comes a significant shortening of the PragerU founder’s show starting in February.

Starting February 5th, Prager’s daily show will significantly change from three hours to two. Under the new arrangement, Prager’s two-hour program will feature an additional six minutes of talk per hour. Part of that is a new five-minute segment that gives listeners insights into Prager’s thoughts at the top of each hour.

To foster deeper engagement with his audience, Under the deal, Prager will also host a monthly virtual “hangout” with subscribers to his Premium Club, Pragertopia+. Allen Estrin, Prager’s long-time producer, will continue in his role for the show.

These adjustments come at Prager’s request so he can dedicate more time to his work as an author, including his upcoming five-volume Bible commentary, The Rational Bible. Salem is offering third-hour affiliates an option to broadcast Charlie Kirk’s program as replacement programming for the lost time.

Salem’s Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce remarked, “Dennis Prager is a true talk radio icon and has been for the last 42 years since he first began on the radio at KABC in Los Angeles hosting the original Religion on the Line. Millions of listeners spend the day with Dennis, enjoying his wit, wisdom, and knowledge. He is one of the most viral talk hosts on the air today, and we wanted him to remain on the Salem Radio Network for years to come.”

Prager shared, “I love Salem and have enormous gratitude for this partnership over the last 25 years when I became a nationally syndicated host with Salem. I am blessed to have the daily opportunity to influence America’s culture for good. I think listeners will really appreciate the new added talk-time in each of my two hours.”