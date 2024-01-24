NPR Chooses Former Wikimedia Head Katherine Maher As CEO

NPR’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Katherine Maher as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Maher previously led the Wikimedia Foundation, where she doubled fundraising income, and established an endowment for Wikipedia.

Maher is set to begin her term at NPR on March 25th, succeeding John Lansing, who has been at the helm since 2019.

Before her new role at NPR, Maher served as the CEO of Web Summit and a member of its board of directors. She has extensive experience in leading public interest institutions through periods of technological disruption and strategic transformation, particularly in areas of information and media, governance, democracy, civil rights, international development, and foreign policy.

During her leadership at the Wikimedia Foundation, Maher significantly enhanced Wikipedia’s global reach, increased site readership, revitalized core contributors, and expanded its audience base. She successfully navigated the challenges of misinformation and media trust.

NPR Board Chair Jennifer Ferro said, “The board searched for a leader with the ability to reach audiences on new and existing platforms and leverage the network of local organizations that are providing high-quality, relevant content to 99% of the country. Katherine is an extraordinary leader who has tackled the issues around reliable and accessible information for all.”

Katherine Maher commented, “NPR has been a lifelong part of my soundscape, expanding my worldview and stoking my curiosity. As NPR’s mission of informing America continues to grow more essential; so too does our need to reinvent and reimagine ourselves in step with our ever-changing world. I am tremendously excited to take on this challenge and join NPR as a steward of our mission and founding values of news, curiosity, and culture for a diverse, robust public trust.”