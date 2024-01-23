Beloved Radio Host and Storyteller Charles Osgood Dead At 91

Charles Osgood, former syndicated radio host and anchor of CBS Sunday Morning, has died at the age of 91. Known for his unique blend of intellect, warmth, and musical talent, Osgood passed away at his home in Saddle River, NJ after battling dementia.

Osgood’s journey in broadcasting began at Fordham University’s student-run station WFUV in the 1950s, where he shared the air with classmate Alan Alda. After graduating, he joined Classical music WGMS-AM in Washington, DC, before enlisting in the US Army Band, where he served as Master of Ceremonies.

After his service, Osgood returned to WGMS, where he rose to Program Director. After a brief stint at the ABC Radio Network, he joined CBS News Radio as a reporter in 1967. His tenure at CBS saw him launch The Osgood File in 1971, which ran on radio stations until his retirement in 2017, and fill in for the TV network’s Saturday newscast.

He hosted CBS Sunday Morning from 1994 to 2016, where he was known for his signature sign-off, “Until then, I’ll see you on the radio.”

Osgood is a National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee and was awarded the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award.

Sunday Morning executive producer Rand Morrison commented, “To say there’s no one like Charles Osgood is an understatement. He embodied the heart and soul of Sunday Morning. … Truly, he was one of a kind — in every sense.”

CBS Sunday Morning plans to honor Osgood with a special broadcast this Sunday.