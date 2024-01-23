Anthony Bellino Joins Detroit Lions Icon For Weeknights On WJR

Cumulus Media Detroit has a new co-host for its weeknight SportsWrap program on 760 WJR-AM. Anthony Bellino has joined former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown. Bellino is deeply embedded in the Detroit sports scene, serving as the In-Game Host for the Detroit Lions and University of Michigan football.

He is also the Public Address Announcer for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Michigan and the University of Toledo. He is the backup PA for the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

Before joining 760 WJR, Bellino was on air at iHeartMedia Toledo’s Fox Sports Radio 1230 (WCWA). Outside of broadcasting, he is a fourth-generation butcher at his family’s grocery store in Monroe.

Cumulus Detroit Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “SportsWrap covers a wide range of sports topics and features expert analysis from some of the most respected voices in the industry. With Anthony joining Lions great Lomas Brown, the show will continue to entertain and engage Detroit sports fans with insightful commentary and lively discussions.”

WJR Program Director Ann Thomas commented, “Anthony Bellino started his broadcasting career as an intern for the Paul W. Smith Show in 2007. I could not be more pleased to welcome him back to the Great Voice of the Great Lakes as a seasoned sports professional ready to bring our listeners timely and thoughtful insights on Detroit’s sports scene.”

Anthony Bellino remarked, “What an honor and a privilege it is to be joining the Great Voice of the Great Lakes, 760 WJR. I can’t wait to contribute to the station’s legendary broadcasting history and make some new history of our own. The phone call from WJR was really a full-circle moment, having started my broadcasting career as an intern on the Paul W. Smith Show during the summer of 2007. I can’t wait to get started and to host SportsWrap with my good friend Lomas Brown.”

Lomas Brown added, “Anthony Bellino – known to me as ‘AB’ – brings the energy that will make this a great sports show for the State of Michigan.”