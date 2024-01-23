AWMF Again Widens Entry Window For 2024 Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has once again extended the call for entries for the 49th Annual Gracie Awards. The awards honor outstanding contributions to media made by, for, or about women. The Gracies recognize talent across various platforms such as radio, television, streaming, and podcasting, covering a range of roles including writers, broadcast journalists, actors, producers, directors, and showrunners.

For those interested in submitting their work, the eligibility period for entries is now until Thursday, February 1 at 11:59 pm ET. Detailed submission guidelines and entry forms can be found on the AWMF website.

The Awards stress how each paid submission plays a crucial role in supporting the foundation’s initiatives, including scholarships, AWM Coaching for executive and leadership development, AWM Connects mentoring program, interview series, and other impactful programs for women in broadcasting.

Last year’s radio category winners included iHeartMedia’s Christine Nagy and Danielle Monaro, Westwood One’s Terri Clark, and Audacy’s Shelley Wade.

Co-chairing the 2024 Gracie Awards are The Weiss Agency EVP Heather Cohen, Hallmark Media CCO Annie Howell, and McVay Media President Mike McVay. Vicangelo Bulluck will continue to serve as the producer for the 2024 Gracie Awards, a role he has held since 2016.

AWMF President Becky Brooks stated, “For nearly five decades, The Gracie Awards have illuminated the trailblazing work of women in media and stand as a tribute to exceptional content produced by, for, and about women and we look forward to celebrating and honoring those who continue to shape the landscape of news and entertainment. As our primary annual fundraising event, the Gracies empower the Foundation to fulfill its mission of advancing women in media through scholarships and programming.”