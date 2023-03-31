Here Are Radio’s 2023 Gracie Award Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced this year’s Gracie Award winners. These awards recognize exceptional programming made by, for, and about women. Among the winners in the radio categories are iHeart’s Christine Nagy and Danielle Monaro, Westwood One’s Terri Clark, and Audacy’s Shelley Wade.

The ceremony honoring the winners will take place on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in LA. Here are all of radio’s winners:

RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS

Alice Mroczkowski (The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show)

Premiere Networks

Producer – Talk [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)

iHeartMedia / Premiere Networks

Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Jai Kershner (Good Day Show)

Good Day Networks

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Jennifer Pak (Marketplace)

Marketplace, APM

Reporter or Correspondent [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Jodi Koontz (Murphy, Sam, and Jodi)

Three in the Morning LLC

Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Katrina Barilla (Nessa On Air)

Superadio Network, LLC

Producer – Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Kelleigh Bannen (The Kelleigh Bannen Show)

Apple Music Radio

Host/Personality – Streaming [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Leila Fadel (Morning Edition)

NPR

Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Lilly Quiroz (Morning Edition)

NPR

Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Terri Clark (Country Gold with Terri Clark)

Westwood One

Weekend Host / Personality [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

The Manns Tackle Black Families and Depression (Café Mocha Radio)

Miles Ahead Broadcasting

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Abduction and Trafficking of Women in China: A True Story and Analysis

Radio Free Asia Mandarin Service

Non-English Program [Radio – National]

An Invisible Epidemic: Survivors of domestic violence on living with traumatic brain

injury (On Point)

WBUR

Investigative Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Behind the decades-long fight to close the “boyfriend loophole” (On Point)

WBUR

Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

CBC: The House (Kyiv Audio Diary)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Getting a degree in prison (All Things Considered and Morning Edition)

NPR

Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Grief and Grit: 10 years after Sandy Hook, one woman continues to wrestle with her

double loss

NPR

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Hurricane Ian and Jackson Water Crisis Coverage (Debbie Elliott- NPR's National Desk)

NPR News

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Leaked Supreme Court Draft Abortion Opinion

Bloomberg Radio

Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Pediatricians brace for the end of federal COVID-19 vaccine funding (Marketplace)

Marketplace, APM

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Staying Alive: the History and Hope of "Black Horror" (On the Media)

New York Public Radio

Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

The Deja Vu Show

ABC NEWS

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

They’ve spent a lifetime in Kyiv (Elissa Nadworny)

NPR

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

RADIO LOCAL WINNERS

Beasy Baybie (Beasy Baybie Show, Kiss 103.1-FM)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Carolina Bermudez (Carolina with Greg T in the Morning, 103.5 WKTU-FM)

iHeartRadio

Host Morning Drive- Major Market – Entertainment [Radio – Local]

Christina Musson (Broeske and Musson, KMJ AM/FM Fresno, CA)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Christine Nagy (Cubby and Christine in the Morning)

iHeartMedia (WLTW)

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Corey Dylan (100.7 BIG FM)

Local Media San Diego

Host Morning Drive – Large Market [Radio – Local]

Erin Hart (Hilley and Hart)

Zimmer Communications

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small Market [Radio – Local]

Jenn Ryan (B101 Morning Show with Jenn & Bill)

Audacy

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

Jenny Luttenberger (The Dave Ryan Show)

iHeartMedia

Producer [Radio – Local]

Jessica Dutra (Kramer & Jess)

Audacy (formerly Entercom)

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Libby Denkmann (Revisiting Oso, 8 years later.)

KUOW

Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Mandy Connell (The Mandy Connell Show)

iHeartMedia

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Marcy Williams (Marcy Williams: 95.5 WSB’s “Atlanta’s Morning News”)

Cox Media Group

Outstanding News Reporter [ Radio – Local]

Meghan Offtermatt (No More 24 Part 1 & 2)

WFUV-FM

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Melissa Moore (Middays with Melissa Moore)

Bonneville International

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Rebecca Smith (Missouri Health Talks)

KBIA

Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Roula Christie (The Roula And Ryan Show -104.1 KRBE)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Host Morning Drive- Major Market – Interview Special [Radio – Local]

Shelley Wade (The Shelley Wade Show)

Audacy New York City

Interview Feature – Music [Radio – Local]

Sherry Taylor (Z95.1 Morning Show with Sherry Taylor)

WQMZ , Charlottesville Radio Group , Saga Communications

Host Morning Drive – Small Market [Radio – Local]

Sophia Hall (WCBS Newsradio 880)

Audacy (formerly Entercom)

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]

Stacy McKay (Sunny This Morning with Stacy Mac Kay and Dino Tripodis)

Saga Communications

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Tammi Mac (Tammi Mac Show)

KJLH-FM

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]

Yasmin Young (Yasmin Young Show, WBLK – Buffalo)

Townsquare Media

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market [Radio – Local]

A Mother’s Day Tribute to Naomi Judd and The Judds

WXTU, Beasley Media Group

Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]

Can Coaching And Kindness Coexist?

KCBS Radio (Audacy San Francisco)

Public Affairs [Radio – Local]

Come as you are: a local tribe’s new approach to the fentanyl crisis

KIRO Newsradio

Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]

Genetics and Genealogy: How to decode your risk for cancer (Debbie Dujanovic)

Bonneville International

Interview Feature – Talk [Radio – Local]

Her Music/Her Story

90.5 WUOL/Louisville Public Media

Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Hurricane Ian Coverage (Marija Puidak – The Wild Bunch Morning Show)

WXKB – Beasley Media Group

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Local]

Stressed out, busy moms say microdosing mushrooms makes life easier and brighter

(Allison Sherry)

Colorado Public Radio

Micro Dosing Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

MPR News with Angela Davis, Your Vote: Abortion is top of mind for many voters

Minnesota Public Radio News

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

myTalkers for Ukraine (KTMY-FM)

Hubbard Broadcasting

Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]

Radio Rookies: Half of My Parents, All of Me (The United States of Anxiety)

WNYC

Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Talking Golf with Ann Liguori

WFAN-NY

Talk Show – Sports [Radio – Local]

The Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio

Talk Show – Talk [Radio – Local]

This health clinic fills a gap in care for pregnant people in Wards 7 and 8

WAMU/DCist

Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Trafficking, Inc.

GBH News

Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]

Uvalde students return to school for the first time since May’s deadly shooting (Camille Phillips)

Texas Public Radio (TPR)

News Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

RADIO STUDENT WINNERS

Maya Sargent (Urban Tales)

WFUV / Fordham University

Interview Feature [Radio – Student]

Rachel Luscher (WRHU FM Radio)

Hofstra University

Producer [Radio – Student]

Zoe Trask (Radio Reel)

Xavier University of Louisiana

Host / Personality [Radio – Student]

A Community Affair

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Talk Show [Radio – Student]

“Access equals equity”: Anti-censorship advocates fear new book ban’s impact

The University of Missouri

News Feature [Radio – Student]

Combating the mistreatment of Black women in healthcare (WUNC Youth Reporting

Institute)

WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio

Public Affairs [Radio – Student]