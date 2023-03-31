Late-Night Paranormal Talk Back In Baltimore

Baltimore can now stay up late with the supernatural. NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (WBAL) is adding George Noory’s paranormal syndicated staple Coast to Coast AM to its nightly lineup starting April 3.

“Coast to Coast AM has enthralled late-night listeners for decades,” says WBAL Director of

Programming/News Director Jeff Wade. “The show’s unique blend of topics and issues, and live coverage of news events as they happen, make it the ideal complement to WBAL’s live and local daytime talk lineup.”

“It’s great to be back in the Charm City!” shared Noory. “As a young boy, I’d spend many days visiting family, and even took in a few Oriole games. I couldn’t be more excited to be heard on the legendary WBAL.”