Educational Media Foundation CEO Todd Woods Resigns

Educational Media Foundation, the parent organization of the Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, has announced the resignation of CEO Todd Woods. Woods will remain in an advisory role through June while EMF board chair Tom Stultz steps in as interim CEO.

The board will now conduct a thorough search for a new executive. Jerry Shirer will act as interim board chair, while Mark Brannon will serve as interim vice chair.

Woods joined the Franklin, TN, based company in September 2022 as Chief Legal Officer after holding a role at Nissan North America. He became EMF CEO in March 2023. The CEO position at EMF has been held by three individuals since Mike Novak’s retirement in 2018. Woods assumed the role following nearly four years of leadership by Bill Reeves.

During Todd Woods’ time as CEO, EMF made multiple noteworthy acquisitions, including the recent $7 million purchase of three Nashville signals and one Honolulu FM from Salem Media Group.

Reflecting on his time with the organization, Woods said, “I have enjoyed my time serving in multiple roles at EMF. It’s been a privilege, and I look forward to serving wherever the Lord leads me from here.”

Stultz commented, “The Board of Directors and the Ministry Leadership Team would like to thank Todd for his work, contributions, and service with EMF. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”