Reeves Out As EMF Names New CEO

K-LOVE and Air1 owner Educational Media Foundation has a new CEO. EMF’s Board of Directors elected Chief Legal Officer Todd Woods to the role on Tuesday as Bill Reeves exits.

Reeves had led EMF since 2019, navigating both a headquarters shift from California to Tennessee as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. He was named Radio Ink’s Executive of the Year in January.

“The Board of Directors and the Ministry Leadership Team would like to thank Bill for his work and contributions to EMF’s mission,” said EMF Board Chair Donna Ecton. “We appreciate his years of service to the Christian media industry. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Woods moved to EMF last year from Nissan.

Ecton continued, “The Board of Directors is confident that Todd’s expertise, strategic vision, and team-building approach will lead EMF to continued success,” Ecton said. “Our faith-focused audiences, donors, artists, and partners put their trust in EMF because of how we use God’s Word to guide our decisions. The Board of Directors looks forward to Todd’s leadership where he will continue the organization’s focus on its founding mission.”

Woods said, “I’m honored by the trust the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead EMF. We have a tremendous team here. I look forward to leading the organization as we continue to create, produce and share compelling media with God’s life-changing message while our EMF care ministries connect with our audiences to support and inspire them in their faith journey.”