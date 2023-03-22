“No Sacred Cows” As ESPN Layoffs Loom

For the next few weeks, Disney will not be the happiest place on Earth, as the media giant intends to cut as many as seven thousand jobs across the entire company – including ESPN Radio. The layoffs were foreshadowed by CEO Bob Iger’s restructuring comments in February.

On Monday’s K(no)w Mercy, his Audacy podcast, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith alluded to the fact that no position is safe. “For all I know, I might be one of them. Now I doubt that. But it’s possible. No one knows,” Smith said.

That grim news was seemingly confirmed in a report by the New York Post, which says there will be “no sacred cows” when the layoffs are announced. This includes A-list air talent and top executives across the radio and TV divisions. The Post says that cuts should be finalized within the next six weeks.