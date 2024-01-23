Jacobs Media To Give Free Radio-Centric Recap of CES 2024

CES was finally back in force for 2024, rebounding from the pandemic years, with plenty of technological opportunity for radio. Now Jacobs Media is set to continue its tradition of sharing CES insights through its upcoming free live webinar, CES 2024: The Year of AI.

As has become tradition, Jacobs Media held a private tour of the world-renowned electronics and technology showcase for two dozen broadcasters, who had the exclusive opportunity to explore exhibits from leading companies like Amazon, Mercedes Benz, LG, and Xperi, as well as an intriguing flying car display by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng.

On Thursday, February 8, Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs will give a comprehensive overview of the new technology poised to influence the radio industry in the coming years.

This webinar is tailored for broadcasters, programmers, marketers, and advertisers interested in the evolving role of media in an AI-dominated landscape. Key topics to be covered include emerging technologies reshaping media, radio’s evolving place in the connected car ecosystem, and the impact of AI on data-driven personalization, listener behavior, and preferences.

Registration is open now.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said, “CES continues to be an eye-opening experience that reveals the incredible potential and challenges of tech for radio broadcasters. We are excited to share our findings and insights with our webinar attendees and help them navigate the rapidly changing media landscape.”