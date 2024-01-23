Lisa Fields To Succeed Laurie Kahn At Media Staffing Network

Media Staffing Network has announced Lisa Fields as the company’s new owner. Fields steps into the role left by the late Laurie Kahn, who personally chose Fields to be her successor. Kahn passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Fields comes to MSN after 16 years at Broadcast1Source, where she rose to Senior Vice President/General Manager. Prior to that, Fields worked for Clear Channel for more than 15 years, including positions as General Sales Manager and Regional Marketing Director.

The transition of MSN’s ownership to Fields is deeply personal, rooted in her long-standing friendship with Kahn.

Retiring MSN Vice President/General Manager Patty Kincaid said, “Lisa’s ability to wrap her head and arms around this company and create ideas and innovation for the future allowed me to make a change. She brings energy and emotional intelligence to Media Staffing Network. Respecting history and legacy while creating a vision for the future is exactly what is needed as MSN moves into its 4th decade of service to the media industry.”

Fields added, “I am deeply honored and humbled to follow in Laurie’s footsteps. She built an incredible business that has touched countless lives in the media industry. I am committed to preserving and expanding upon her legacy by providing top-notch staffing solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and candidates.”