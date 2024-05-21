Marie Tolson-Overton Takes Sales Manager Role For Philly Duo

iHeartMedia Philadelphia has named Marie Tolson-Overton as the new Sales Manager for WDAS FM and Power 99. Tolson-Overton is a 31-year market veteran and previously served as a senior account executive and Director of Marketing for WDAS FM and Power 99.

In her new role, Tolson-Overton will oversee sales operations, ensuring these iconic urban stations continue to provide a strong return on investment for clients utilizing iHeartMedia’s extensive assets, including on-air, online, social media, and live events.

She will report to Anthony Fuscaldo, Senior Vice President of Sales for the Philadelphia iHeartMedia Markets Group.

iHeartMedia Markets Group Philadelphia President Jeff Moore said, “We are thrilled to elevate Marie Tolson-Overton to this position. Marie’s passion and history with the stations, coupled with her strategic vision and dedication to client success, make her the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts for Power 99 and WDAS FM.”

Tolson-Overton said, “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to help steer these market-leading brands with an incredibly talented group of sales professionals and iconic on-air personalities. With my longstanding history with both WDAS FM and Power 99, I look forward to leading sales to new heights for these heritage brands while strengthening our ties to the community through strategic partnerships.”